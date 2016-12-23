Hampshire Superior Court Judge denies motion for Cara Rintala

A woman who was found guilty of murdering her wife will not see her verdict, and potential sentence, reduced.

Cara Rintala killed her wife Anne Marie inside their Granby home. Rintala was found guilty of first-degree murder back in October.

Rintala's lawyers filed a motion, to ask for that verdict be set aside. This would allow her to enter a plea of guilty to voluntary manslaughter or second-degree murder.

On Friday, a judge from Hampshire Superior Court ruled that Rintala's request had been denied.

She remains guilty of first-degree murder, and will serve life in prison.

