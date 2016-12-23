Hillside Rd in Deerfield closed as crews repair water main break

The Deerfield Police Department has shut down the area of Hillside Road because of a water main break.
Police said the water main break occurred around 1 p.m.
Police told Western Mass News that approximately 25 homes will remain without water.
They said it can take crews anywhere from 8 to 16 hours to have water restored.
