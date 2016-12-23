Hillside Rd in Deerfield closed as crews repair water main break - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Hillside Rd in Deerfield closed as crews repair water main break

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Deerfield Police Department has shut down the area of Hillside Road because of a water main break. 

Police said the water main break occurred around 1 p.m.

Police told Western Mass News that approximately 25 homes will remain without water. 

They said it can take crews anywhere from 8 to 16 hours to have water restored. 

