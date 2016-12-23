Brief icing and snow possible early Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, & Hampden counties from 5am to 2pm Saturday.

We have issued a First Warning Weather Day for Saturday morning as wintry precip enters western Mass. This will begin around sunrise as snow and possibly freezing rain. Through Noon, many will see a mix of snow and rain or freezing rain-leading to icy or slick spots on roadways. Snow accumulation may reach a coating, but in the higher elevations of the hill towns and Berkshires, 1-2 inches are possible. Ice accumulations will stay around a trace.

This Advisory is for potential hazardous travel across the region Saturday morning. Conditions will improve with rising temperatures through the day. Rain ends sometime after 1-2 PM.

Chilly high pressure returns Saturday evening, clearing skies. Some icy spots are possible as temps drop back below freezing. Sunshine is on tap for Christmas Day with highs climbing to around 40 degrees-a very quiet day overall!

A powerful storm hitting the upper Midwest will slide well to our north Monday and mostly miss us, however a cold front will bring a chance for rain showers Monday evening and night. There may be a brief window of freezing rain Monday evening, but we are expected to warm up. Breezy going into Tuesday and drying out behind the front. Colder high pressure will bring temps down midweek, then another system Thursday may bring us a wintry mix.

