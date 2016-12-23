Holiday travelers hit the roads across western Mass.

The roads are busy and are getting busier every hour as many head out to their holiday destinations.

If you're planning on traveling over this holiday week, you might need to know a few things before you head out the door.

Many people are making their way out of the state this holiday season.

"We're gonna go to Rhode Island this weekend to see family," said Pari Ahou of South Hadley.

Others are sticking around western Mass.

"I am actually staying in my hometown. I'm gonna be staying where I'm living right now in Ludlow," said Bart McCarthy.

With millions expected to travel this weekend, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is telling drivers to plan ahead and leave as early as possible.

They're making sure the roads are safe, there will be DUI checkpoints set up throughout the region, and signs along the highway reminding people not to drink and drive.



"I have sisters in Maryland, my brother's in New York City, we've been invited but it's just not gonna work out," said one western Mass resident.

If you are traveling, you can also monitor traffic conditions by downloading the Aaze app or by dialing 511.

If you don't have it, Western Mass News keeps up-to-date traffic alerts and maps on our website and in our app.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.