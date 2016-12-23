City of Springfield receives grant for historic homes damaged by 2011 tornado

The city of Springfield is offering a grant for homes still in need of repairs in the aftermath of the tornado that hit 5 years ago.

For one Central Street homeowner, the idea of returning her home to its former glory means more than just the hardware.

The impact of the 2011 tornado still felt and seen in western Mass. neighborhoods today.

Some houses still in need of repairs, and that's why the city has a $175,000 grant to assist homeowners.

Gail Robbins has lived in this home on Central Street for over 30 years, she was there the day the tornado ripped through her backyard.

"I had eleven huge trees over 200 years old, they were gone, knocked over, some just literally gone I don't know where they landed," said Robbins.

The roofing on the house was repaired, but there is still work that needs to be done.

Her house needs a fresh set of paint on the rotting wood, and trees need to be removed from her yard.

"I thought I would die here, but the house is not in good shape," said Robbins.

The funding will be available for historic properties that were damaged in the tornado, in order to receive any funding you must be able to show the damage in person.

The homeowner must have registered with FEMA disaster relief, and be up to date on taxes and your mortgage.

Springfield Mayor Sarno said the neighborhoods that qualify include the downtown and south end area.

"I just want to continue to help them out, and give back, and make for a stronger Springfield," said Mayor Sarno.

"As much as I love my house, I can walk away from it, because the life of my children were more important," said Robbins.

If her house can get repaired, this mother of 8 said it would be the best of both worlds.

"I think it's great if the money does filter down to the neighbors, and they are able to use it, I think it's a wonderful program," Robbins noted.

Homeowners must submit a propsal to the city no later than January 11 at 2pm.

Mayor Sarno is hopeful they will use every penny in repairs.

