Last minute holiday shoppers crowd Holyoke Mall

Shoppers are scrambling to buy last minute gifts on Christmas Eve-Eve.

Holyoke Mall was busy with shoppers as early as 10 o'clock this morning.

Some people were out just to get those last minute good deals.

The Holyoke Mall has been getting busier and busier as the day has gone on. Lots of shoppers are getting their last minute shopping done as the clock ticks.

Parking lots are filling up all day long on the last day before Christmas Eve.

According to Shoppertrak.com, today is expected to be the third-busiest shopping day of the year. Many shoppers arrived early to try and skip the rush, but it didn't work out as planned.

Traffic was backed up on Exit 15 as people tried to get to the Holyoke Mall.

Last minute shoppers crowded the roads along with those traveling home for the holidays.

