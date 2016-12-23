Former West Springfield anesthesiologist resigns medical license

Former West Springfield anesthesiologist, Dr. Tzay Chiu, has resigned his medical license following a Massachusetts Board of Medicine meeting on Thursday.

The Board accepted the resignation which permanently bans him from practicing medicine anywhere in the United States.

This follows the investigation that ensued in 2014, where five patients of Chiu's were permanently blinded following an eye surgery at Cataract & Laser Center West in West Springfield.

Chiu had been licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts since 1981.

