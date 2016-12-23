Peak holiday shopping hours leave traffic packed at Holyoke Mall

The countdown to getting all those gifts under the tree is officially one day, and you could definitely tell some people waited until the last minute by the looks of the roads around the Holyoke Mall today.

Parking spaces were limited, and a lot of honking too.

Shoppers said it was the worst tonight around 4 o'clock as many took a half day.

It's quieted down now, but there are still those people who haven't even started.

The last minute rush is on as Western Mass scrambles to get those gifts you forgot, or for some, it's their first time even shopping for Christmas.

Traffic was backed up around the Holyoke Mall, and mall security was brought in to help direct traffic, but interestingly enough, shoppers said it wasn't as bad they thought.

Shoppers also said that earlier today, around 4 or 5 o'clock, the traffic was worse. Most people got out of work early and headed to grab those last minute things, but then quieted down.

Inside the mall, shoppers faced long lines as today is expected to be the third busiest shopping day of the year, according to Shoppertrak.com.

If you still haven't finished, the mall will open up tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.

