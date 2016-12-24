Driver in critical condition after rollover accident in Springfield

Emergency crews responded to a rollover car accident on 50 Maple Street in Springfield Friday night.

Crews from the Springfield Police Department and the Springfield Fire Department arrived at the scene at 10:45 p.m.

The fire department had to extricate the male driver that was stuck inside the Ford Explorer.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the driver was transported to a local hospital. The driver is in critical condition.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

