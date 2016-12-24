Clearing and colder tonight. A sunny and seasonable Christmas Day

Drier air is moving in as a cold front moves east of the region and high pressure begins to build in. This will keep us dry for Christmas before another storm systems brings precipitation back to the region by Monday evening.

Weather will not be a factor for Santa's arrival later tonight. Skies will become mostly clear but it will be colder than last night as temperatures drop back into the lower to middle 20s. Sunshine returns for Christmas Day along with seasonable temperatures for this time of year as highs tomorrow top out in the upper 30s to around 40.

As high pressure crests over the region Sunday night colder air will move in. A very chilly night is on the way for Sunday night as lows drop back into the lower and middle teens in many locations.

A powerful storm hitting the upper Midwest will slide well to our north Monday and mostly miss us, however a cold front will bring a chance for rain showers Monday evening and night. There may be a brief window of freezing rain Monday evening, but we are expected to warm up. Breezy going into Tuesday and drying out behind the front. Colder high pressure will bring temps down midweek, then another system Thursday may bring us a wintry mix.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.