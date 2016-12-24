2nd Falmouth High School hockey player in car crash dies

BOSTON (AP) -- The second of two Falmouth High School hockey players injured in a car accident Thursday has died.

Police said Friday that 17-year-old Owen Higgins died from his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Higgins and 17-year-old James Lavin were driving home from practice Thursday when their car went off the road and hit a tree just before 7 p.m. Lavin was driving the car.

First responders found the car in the woods with two people trapped inside. Lavin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and loved ones held a vigil at the school Friday. Administrators opened the building to provide grief counselors.

Falmouth High School hockey coach Paul Moore described Higgins and Lavin as "two remarkable young men who left their footprint on the community."

The crash remains under investigation.