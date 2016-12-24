Millions trying to make it home for the holidays

Many folks are hitting the roads to make it home for the holidays.

With Hanukkah and Christmas upon us, a record breaking number of travelers were heading out to celebrate.

Police are doing their best to make sure roads stay safe this holiday weekend.

"I’m looking forward it so it should be fun," said Jesse Darsinos.

In New England, about 4.4 million will be traveling this holiday but the Saturday rush has been relatively calm.

"I have not experienced any craziness at all, it’s been really nice," said ?Joe Wilson.

The mild weather this afternoon made for smooth sailing but dips in the temperature later on could lead to highway hiccups.

For now, people are making the best of their holiday trek.

"Listening to some good music in the car, so I can’t complain too much," said Darsinos.

Folks heading out to parties should always be mindful of overindulging.

State and local police departments will be out on full patrol in search of impaired drivers.

A zero-tolerance campaign against driving will be in full swing throughout holidays.

