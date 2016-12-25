Dry and cold tonight, then an icy mix possible Monday

We have issued a First Warning Weather Alert for potential freezing rain and sleet moving into our area Monday afternoon.

A Freezing Rain Advisory begins at 3pm Monday through 11pm Monday night. A light coating of ice is possible during this time across all of western Mass, which will make travel conditions hazardous. Temperatures will be rising Monday night, changing any icy mix to rain and improving travel through Tuesday morning.

Strong high pressure kept us sunny and dry on this Christmas Day with highs hitting the 40s! Tonight we get very cold though with temperatures dropping into the low and middle teens for most, but even some single digits are possible in NW Mass where a good amount of snow is still on the ground.

We begin sunny Monday morning, so minus a little black ice still around, the drive is looking good. Clouds increase ahead of an approaching cold front, which should keep temperatures in the lower 30s. Light precip moves into the area late in the afternoon, which should begin as freezing rain. Some sleet may mix in as well. Temps rise overnight into the 40s, so any ice will melt and rain showers continue into Tuesday morning.

We are dry and breezy Tuesday with falling temperatures into midweek. Our next system moves in Thursday and may have some accumulating snow with it. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system on strength and if we stay cold enough for all snow-something to watch. We are breezy Friday and much colder going into the weekend.

A weak system looks to bring some light snow Saturday night into New Years Day.

