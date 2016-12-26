Rain and rising temps overnight, then watching for possible snow Thursday

Temperatures will be gradually rising tonight, changing any icy mix back over to rain. Rain showers continue through early Tuesday morning and after midnight, roads will just be wet. Rain ends fairly early Tuesday and skies will begin clearing before noon. We remain breezy through the day with winds from the west gusting to 30-40mph at times. Temperatures soar into the lower 50s for a time before dropping through the afternoon hours.

Temperatures return to seasonably chilly Wednesday with morning temps in the 20s and afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds in between storm systems. Our next storm still has a lot of uncertainty, but looks to arrive Thursday. Confidence is increasing on a potential Nor’easter that could bring significant precipitation in the form of snow and possibly a little rain. A lot will come into play here, but for now, prep for possible moderate snowfall.

Low pressure will pass to our north, meanwhile another low develops offshore. There is still question on where this low forms-which will play a big role in our precip amounts. Snow looks to begin sometime late Thursday morning and may get heavy Thursday night as the low strengthens-again, something to watch. It’s still much too early for totals, but stay tuned for updates.

We get blustery behind strengthening low pressure Friday with wind gusts potentially nearing 50mph. We turn colder going into the holiday weekend, but stay dry for most of Saturday. A weak clipper may bring a period of snow showers late New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

