State: Make sure insurance policies are winter-ready

BOSTON (AP) - Winter has officially arrived and Massachusetts officials say that's a good time for homeowners and motorists to review insurance policies to make sure they are properly covered.

Insurance Commissioner Daniel Judson says consumers can be hit with huge bills if their policies don't cover the type of damage that can occur as a result of winter's fury.

If something does happen, officials say claims should be reported to insurance companies and independent agents as soon as possible.

Taking notes and photographs of damage can also be a big help in settling claims.

Judson notes some insurance policies may also cover the cost of temporary housing if needed after a damaging storm.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.