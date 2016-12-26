Granville Reservoir going offline for second time

The Granville Reservoir will be shut down impacting water in Westfield starting Tuesday.

The shut off is due to continuing drought conditions. The city posted to it's website that the reservoir will remain offline until further notice.

This is the second time this year the reservoir has been taken offline. It was taken out of use in November because of drought conditions. The reservoir was brought back into use nearly a month later because other water issues severely effected the city's water pressure.

The city has said the reservoir it at a historically low level.

Some residents may experience a decrease in water pressure. Anyone with questions is urged to call the water department.

