Chicopee flower shop robbed

Police in Chicopee are searching for a suspect in an unarmed robbery at a floral shop.

Police said someone came into the Golden Blossom Floral Shop on Grattan Street around noon on Monday and appeared as if he was interested in buying something. They said once an employee opened the register, the man grabbed the cash, ran out of the store, and drove away in a brown or grey minivan.

The suspect is described as a thin male, who is roughly five feet, seven inches tall and in his twenties.

Anyone with information should call Chicopee Police detectives at 594-1730.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.