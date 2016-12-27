Tracking potential heavy snow for Thursday

After a mild day here across southern New England, temperatures return to seasonably cold tonight and Wednesday. Temperatures will fall back into the mid and upper 20s overnight with patchy clouds around due to a passing upper level disturbance. Dry weather continues through the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday will be a dry day with good sunshine and patchy clouds. We remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s-a typical December day.

Our focus shifts to Thursday and a developing area of low pressure off the NJ coast that will rapidly strengthen. This will bring light snow late Thursday morning into the early afternoon. As the low begins to track northeastward, clipping southeastern Mass, we will see snow become heavier and more widespread through the afternoon and evening. This will make the evening commute very rough through the region. The hill towns, around and north of Rt. 2 and Berkshires will see all snow and therefore may pick up more than 6 inches of snow to possibly a foot. The valley will have a better chance for mixing with rain, so snow amounts may be less than 6 inches.

There is still some uncertainty with the amount of mixing we would see here in the lower valley, but if we stay all snow, then 6 inches is possible. If we mix, expect lower amounts. We will continue to fine tune the forecast over the next 24-48 hours. For now, Winter Storm Watches are up for northern New England and Berkshire County for Thursday.

Winds increase Friday as the storm gets stronger and moves into the Canadian Maritimes. We get colder, but dry out. Saturday is looking dry and cold as well, then a weak disturbance will move through southern New England Saturday night into early Sunday morning with scattered snow showers.

