Granby home built for local Marine veteran damaged by fire

The Granby community is coming together to help out a local Marine veteran whose home was extensively damaged in a fire.

The home on Chicopee St. was built by hundreds of volunteers through Home for Our Troops. It’s specifically designed for Marine Sgt. Joshua Bouchard, who lost a leg and suffered a crushed spine after an I.E.D. exploded during his tour in Afghanistan in 2009.

Many local contractors and community groups helped to raise the funds to build the home through Home for Our Troops. The organization released a statement to Western Mass News “It is our policy that repair and rebuilding of HFOT homes is the homeowner’s responsibility, in order to help the Veterans rebuild their lives and regain their independence. However, Homes For Our Troops will do everything possible to assist Josh in getting his home rebuilt to ADA and VA compliant standards.”

Granby Fire Capt. George Randall says the call for a fire inside of the garage came in at 9:30 p.m., and crews from several towns responded to the call for mutual aid.

Capt. Randall says Sgt. Bouchard was able to escape from the fire with his dogs, and he was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started in the garage, but due to the damage, they cannot determine if it was started by an overheated car part, electrical components, or another type of mechanical malfunction.

Now, Sgt. Bouchard's sister has set up a GoFundMe page, which has already raised several thousands of dollars.

The description of the GoFundMe page says the money raised will pay "a new wheelchair, prosthetics, and all household items lost in the fire."

