Teen receives new drone from generous stranger after his was stolen

It was a Christmas day success for 15 year old Thomas Smith.

Surrounded by family at his grandmother’s house in Wilbraham, Smith couldn’t be more excited to receive his brand new drone on Christmas day.

But things quickly took a turn.

"I was flying the drone in the backyard and the wind had taking it away. I went to go look for it and it was gone," Smith said.

Smith says he and his mother searched up and down the street for the drone but couldn’t find it.

Overtaken by anger and disappointment, his mom, Regina Penkala came up with a plan. That plan was to post on the Wilbraham police facebook page.

"I was expecting someone to read it and feel guilty about taking it, and return it anonymously," said Penkala.

But what she got was more than a drone. It was a Christmas miracle.

"I never expected someone to donate a free drone, that was awesome," said Penkala.

Bryan Nowill commented less than 15 minutes later on the post saying he would donate a drone to the family. It was a drone he received as a wedding party gift and it was only flown once.

And just like that, we are all reminded what the holidays are really about. It's about giving back.

