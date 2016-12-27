Westfield water coming from wells with Granville Reservoir offline

With a reservoir shut down in Westfield once again, residents will have to rely on the well water.

For many, this may draw concern after two wells have already been shut down for contamination.

Westfield is now without the Granville Reservoir once again as the drought continues in western Massachusetts.

instead, all of their water will come from massive wells scattered around the city...

"Pumping at somewhere in the 1,500 to 1,600 gallons a minute range. Million to a million and a half gallons a day out of that well isn't out of the norm," said Francis Cain with Westfield's Department of Public Works.

The wells will be more than enough to keep the city hydrated, drought or not, but there have been some problems with them in the past. A quarter of the wells were shut down last January and since tested positive for contamination.

A project is now in place to build a water treatment plant, with hopes of getting the wells back to normal.

"More than likely be a carbon filtration type of arrangement," Cain added.

Cain noted that the timing is not great. The reservoir is has always been the city's first choice.

"The reservoir is a preferred choice just because from an economic standpoint. It's less electricity to take surface water than it is to take it from well water," Cain explained.

However, Westfield residents shouldn't notice any differences in their water. Some may experience pressure changes, but most will not.

In addition, some homes may have already had well water without knowing,

"People could have it from the wells one time and the reservoirs at another time depending on the season and system demand," Cain said.

Westfield's DPW is still looking into the source of the contamination.

Residents are hopeful this can be resolved, but some choosing not to drink the water...

"Whatever the problem is, it has to be fixed because I choose to drink soda and juice over the water," said Greg Hefty of Westfield.

The wells will continue to be worked on with hopes to have them up and running again as soon as possible, but the DPW told us that there is no clear cut timetable as to when the East Mountain Road wells will be back in action.

