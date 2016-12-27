Gas up 2 cents per gallon in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) - The average price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts has inched up another 2 cents.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.22 per gallon.

That's 7 cents per gallon below the national average but 24 cents higher than the average Bay State price a year ago.

AAA found a range of 28 cents for self-serve, regular from a low of $2.11 per gallon to a high of $2.39.

AAA says prices in the new year will depend greatly on whether OPEC and their partnering countries stick to a recent agreement to limit crude oil production by 1.8 million barrels per day beginning in January.

