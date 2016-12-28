Some slick spots this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon

There could be some areas of black ice this morning especially on secondary roads. Allow for a few extra minutes as you head out this morning.

Today will be a dry day for most of us throughout the Pioneer valley. The Berkshires will have scattered snow showers and a few flurries may make it to the valley as well. Our temperatures remain in the 30s, but with a continued breeze, we will feel more like the teens and 20s. Winds become lighter with partly cloudy skies on the way tonight, with temps into the middle teens.

The final day of 2016 begins with some sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 30s. Clouds increase through the afternoon ahead of a weak Clipper that will bring scattered snow showers and flurries to western Mass overnight-as most are ringing in the New Year. We clear out Sunday morning and end up with a sunny day and high temps near 40.

Our next storm system may bring some significant icing to the area on Monday. High pressure will keep our air cold through the day and night, but as warmer, moist air moves in from the southwest, it will ride over the cold air stuck at the surface. This is a good setup for a period of freezing rain going into Monday night-something to be watched for sure. Rain takes over Tuesday.

