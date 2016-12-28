Multiple bear sightings worry residents in western MA

There have been two bear sightings in the last two weeks in Agawam.

Winter usually means hibernation for bears, but for some, they will be out looking for food anywhere, and it is important to use caution.



Typically the winter season means it's time for bears to go into hibernation.

Agawam residents have posted pictures on social media of black bear sightings in town, twice in the past week.

Many are on high alert and are wondering why bears are still out and about this time of the year.

"It's been pretty warm out, so there have been lots of ample times to go and get food, which for bears that is their number one goal in life, which is to eat," said Jessecah Gower, the Springfield Animal Control Officer.



Gower said the hibernation season has just started for New England black bears.

A lot of them are still on the hunt for food.

Birdfeeders are a main attraction to bears, and many will remember to come back into your yard if you have them.



"If you used to feed a large number of birds even if it was a year or two ago, they may come back looking for that food source again, so they are extremely smart, have a great memory."



A mother of two cubs was seen on Springfield Street last night, causing some concern to neighbors, who live just feet from the street.



"I'm nervous, because I don't want a bear to eat me," said Ediana Smith.

These types of bears will likely be afraid of you, unless you end up feeding them, then they may start to become friendly.

The solution to this problem is to not feed them at all and then they won't come around.



"If we have a warm spell, they could wake up, come out of their dens, for some more, these guys are all about the food, so that is what you have to look out for," said Gower.



Hibernation or not, these neighbors are keeping their eyes peeled down the street.



"I'm going to keep a better eye out now, you know come out the house, make sure I look around," said one Western Massachusetts resident.



Massachusetts Wildlife has three tips for you when it comes to bears this winter. Secure your trash, remove any outside food sources, including pet food and bird feeders if you can, and more importantly, if you feel threatened, you can always contact your local police or animal control officer.

