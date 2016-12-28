Power company crews prepare for power outages

As DPW crews prepare the roads for the upcoming storm, electricity providers are looking to the skies to make sure the lights stay on despite the snow.

Eversource crews have said they've been using the time before the storm hits to trim trees that may become a problem on Thursday.

Eversource has three words about the upcoming snow storm: "We are ready," said Priscilla Ress, the spokesperson for Eversource.

The power provider said it's all hands on deck as a storm makes it's way to western Massachusetts.

"All of our crews are on call and will be working throughout the storm," said Ress.

Crews will be putting chains on their tires and gassing up vehicles Wednesday night so they are ready to go.

Heavy snow is being forecasted and arborists are on the look out for the number one cause of outages; tree branches.

"In this storm they are calling for heavy wet snow and if it has the right temperature it will stick to the trees and weigh them down," said Calvin Layton, an Arborist for Eversource.

Despite a solid system Layton said outages can happen sporadically and all over the map because of trees, and at many of times can be difficult to deal with.

"The scattered outages become more difficult to reach sometime because they are in rural areas," Layton noted.

This is why crews will be asking customers and residents to look out for broken branches, trees leaning on wires or downed power lines.

Both Layton and Ress said that if you see downed lines or leaning trees to call 911.

They recommend if you do notice a wire down, do not touch it or go near it as it is a live wire.

If you are an Eversource customer, you can check their website for outages and sign up for how you would like the company to contact you, or you can ask for direct alerts to your cell phone.

As a reminder maybe in your travels it's always a good idea to have extra batteries, lanterns, and maybe some blankets to make sure that you are prepared in the event of an outage.

