Local community comes together for veteran who lost home in fire

The community of Granby continues to rally around a purple heart Marine veteran who lost his home in a fire on Monday.



The GoFundMe account set up by his sister has exceeded it's $15,000 dollar goal and even more generous efforts have been made to help Sgt. Bouchard.

Sgt. Bouchard's family members said that on Wednesday he met with a motorcycle group from Boston who are working to get him a new truck as his was destroyed in the fire.

After losing so much, the community is now trying to get this purple heart veteran everything he needs.



The home was specifically built for Marine Sgt. Joshua Bouchard through Homes for Our Troops.

He was injured during a tour of duty of Afghanistan when an IED took part of his leg and shattered his spine.



The community that helped build this home is now stepping up to help rebuild it again.



"We are close to the Bouchard family and with the military order of the purple heart we all share such a strong bond that when something happens to one of us it happens to family," said Gina Willette.



Willette is of the military order of the purple heart western Massachusetts Chapter 875 said that Joshua and his father Jim are both purple heart recipients.



"We immediately began to reach out and everyone jumped at the opportunity to help Josh," said Willette.

She said the military of the purple heart, VFW Post in South Hadley and American Legion of Paper City in Holyoke provided gift cards and cash donations which she brought to Josh Tuesday night.



"It was emotional, Josh was very appreciative of everything," Willette noted.

Joshua's step mother Susann said a simple thank you doesn't seem sufficient. It just makes something so horrible so much easier to deal with.



Josh not only lost his tailored home, but also his wheel chair, and prosthetic legs. Veteran affairs is hoping to replace those items.



"The VA is expediting his prosthetic leg faster and his wheel chair and his glasses everything was lost in the fire," said Willette.



Gina said she isn't surprised about the kindness shown to this veteran and that each dollar counts.

"Josh is an amazing person who received a house but for the community to come together even f it's $5 it means so much," said Willette.

You can visit Josh's GoFundMe page by clicking the link here

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.