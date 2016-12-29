PVTA riders to expect delays across all routes on Thursday

PVTA riders should plan their commute accordingly as routes will be delayed on Thursday due to the snow storm.

Some roads in western Massachusetts are closed from the continuing snow fall.

Buses will operate the Mount Tom Detour. PVTA buses will follow East St. and Route 5 to Holyoke Community College & Holyoke Mall.

PVTA said to expect delays due to the detour as well as weather and road conditions.

They recommend those that are looking to travel to Holyoke, to take B48 to Holyoke Transit Center.

To see all of PVTA's service alerts, visit the link here

