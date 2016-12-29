Two people arrested following standoff with Holyoke police

The Holyoke Police Department responded to an emergency call about someone making threats to another individual inside an apartment on Thursday.

Sgt. Thomas said that police responded to the apartment located on on 556 South Bridge Street.

Sgt. Thomas said police had a brief standoff with two individuals. Everyone was able to get out of the apartment safely and no one was injured.

Two people were taken into police custody on firearm charges. As of 3:00 p.m. Holyoke police said the scene is clear.

The Holyoke Police Department is currently investigating this incident.

