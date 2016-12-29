Areas of Franklin County are being impacted the most by Thursday's storm

Franklin County is getting hit the hardest as the storm sweeps through western Massachusetts.

Roads have become increasingly difficult to pass, but plows are out in full patrol.

The Massachusetts DOT has sent out around 1,000 state plows that have been busy clearing highways.

Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution when hitting the roads.

There is a possibility of white out conditions, on top of dealing with slick roads, and it could be a recipe for a dangerous commute.

Drivers that are braving the storm said that it has been tough to get around.

"It's supposed to get a lot worse. They were just plowing I-91 so it's slow going. Took me forever. I think people should just stay home it's going to get ugly out there this afternoon," said Pam Kinsmith of Greenfield.

All areas throughout western Massachusetts are at a heightened risk of car accidents because of the heavy snow.

If you don’t have to go out tonight, your best bet is to stay in until the storm blows over.

