Speed limit reduced on Mass Pike due to weather - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Speed limit reduced on Mass Pike due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Mass. State Police has announced that the speed limit on the Mass Pike from the NY border to Interchange 6 in Springfield will  be reduced to 40 mph due to weather conditions.

Furthermore, tandem trailers are restricted from Pike travel in the same vicinity. 

