Speed limit reduced on Mass Pike due to weather

Mass. State Police has announced that the speed limit on the Mass Pike from the NY border to Interchange 6 in Springfield will be reduced to 40 mph due to weather conditions.
Furthermore, tandem trailers are restricted from Pike travel in the same vicinity.
