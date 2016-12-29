Residents and DPW crews in Northampton were ready for the snow

Northampton is one city where all hands were on deck while battling the storm.

Thursday's storm didn't surprise many people, in fact most we spoke with took it in stride.

Snow started falling around 11 in the morning, and got steadier as they day went on, making it tricky for anyone looking to travel.

The snow didn't bother one man in Northampton who used his bike to get around during the storm.

"It's a little rough but I have several more miles to go on my bike," said Andrew Magee.

For others, the snow offered a welcome change.

"Once it gets deep enough I like to stay in and have cocoa, and then maybe make a snowman outside," said Meghan Buckley of Peabody.

Meanwhile, DPW trucks were quickly out and about to treat the roads.

The game plan for a storm like is to start ahead of the game.

"We were out salting as the first flakes fell, treating roads, once we get accumulation we start plowing," said Donna LaScaleia, the Director of Northampton DPW.

The DPW garage is always a busy place during a storm, as trucks have to be maintained, and running.

This truck was having a new scraper blade put on it so it would be ready for plowing.

Plows were also waiting to put on trucks returning from their salting operation.

DPW crews will also be working hard to remove snow from the downtown area in time me for first night activities this Saturday night.

