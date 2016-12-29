Man indicted on homicide charges following fatal Chicopee crash

An ongoing investigation by the Hamdpen District Attorney's office has concluded with the indictment of a Springfield man for a motor vehicle homicide that occurred in Chicopee.

Luis Ruiz, 28, was found guilty on a felony charge of motor vehicle homicide on October 30, at approximately 1:46 a.m.

While attempting to signal a vehicle to stop for the lack of a properly displayed rear plate, Chicopee gave chase to a vehicle that fled away at a high speed.

After losing sight of the vehicle, officers located an accident further up the road.

The vehicle the police attempted to pursue had crashed into a parked car into the opposite lane and caused severe damage to both vehicles.

After extricating the occupants with the jaws of life, police found that Luis and a rear passenger had survived, however a third passenger, Lina Correa, 22 of Chicopee, had suffered serious injuries and later passed away.

This investigation was aided by the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section, The Massachusetts State police Detective Unit Assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit, and the Chicopee Police Department.

