Greenfield residents recover after evening snowfall

We have been tracking the winter weather all day as snow piled up across western Massachusetts, and now residents in Franklin County are digging out.

From the daylight hours to the moonlit evening, Greenfield’s downtown was quickly coated in a blanket of powder.

After the squalls settled into a gentle snowfall, it was time to clean up.

New Englanders geared up to tackle the sizable accumulations in Franklin County.

Lending a helping hand during the winter weather is something many folks we talked to said is an important part of being a good neighbor.

Plows were clearing streets throughout the day, but staying one step ahead of Mother Nature is no easy task.

There is a long winter ahead of us and some people are wishing old man winter would give us a break.

The snow may be winding down now, but the clean-up is just beginning.

Western Mass News will be working through the night to track the conditions.

