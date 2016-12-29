Man arrested on drug charges following Deerfield traffic stop - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Man arrested on drug charges following Deerfield traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield man was arrested yesterday following a traffic stop on Route 91 in Deerfield.

The man was stopped driving a black Lincoln with a New Hampshire license plate that belonged to a beige Honda.

Mass State Police report that the driver threw a green item from the vehicle before the stop.

The trooper on patrol in the area responded to the location and determined the item to be a package wrapped in green plastic containing 200 packets of heroin.

The 44-year old driver was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute
  • Subsequent offense of operating with a suspended license
  • Uninsured motor vehicle and attaching the wrong plates to a vehicle

After being booked at the Shelburne Falls barracks, the man was transported to the Greenfield House of Corrections where he was held on $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.