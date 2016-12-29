Man arrested on drug charges following Deerfield traffic stop

A Springfield man was arrested yesterday following a traffic stop on Route 91 in Deerfield.

The man was stopped driving a black Lincoln with a New Hampshire license plate that belonged to a beige Honda.

Mass State Police report that the driver threw a green item from the vehicle before the stop.

The trooper on patrol in the area responded to the location and determined the item to be a package wrapped in green plastic containing 200 packets of heroin.

The 44-year old driver was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute

Subsequent offense of operating with a suspended license

Uninsured motor vehicle and attaching the wrong plates to a vehicle

After being booked at the Shelburne Falls barracks, the man was transported to the Greenfield House of Corrections where he was held on $5,000 bail.

