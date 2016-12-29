Man arrested on drug charges following Deerfield traffic stop

A Springfield man was arrested yesterday following a traffic stop on Route 91 in Deerfield.
The man was stopped driving a black Lincoln with a New Hampshire license plate that belonged to a beige Honda.
Mass State Police report that the driver threw a green item from the vehicle before the stop.
The trooper on patrol in the area responded to the location and determined the item to be a package wrapped in green plastic containing 200 packets of heroin.
The 44-year old driver was arrested and charged with:
After being booked at the Shelburne Falls barracks, the man was transported to the Greenfield House of Corrections where he was held on $5,000 bail.
