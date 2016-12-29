DPW crews work to clean up Northampton following snowfall

Clean up is underway in Northampton as well.

DPW crews are out working until the sun comes up, and they're cleaning up 3-4 inches of snow.

In the downtown area, slushy sidewalks and slippery roads are both leading to potentially dangerous conditions.

If you're driving anywhere tonight, make sure to go slowly and watch out for plows.

If you see one when you're out, don't try to pass it.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is asking drivers to stay behind plows and give them time to do their job to make the roads safer for you.

The Northampton DPW is working hard to do just that, telling us they're hoping temperatures will stay as close to above freezing as possible tonight, because all of this slush could turn to ice, making for a dangerous commute tomorrow morning.

That's why they'll be working through the night, and they're asking for people's patience.

"Be cognizant of us out here working. If you see plow trucks or sanding trucks, go by-- just go slow. Let us pass. If you don't have to be out tonight, it's best to stay home," said Rich Parasiliti Jr. of the Northampton DPW.

And there are plenty of additional things you can do to help keep these roads safe.

That includes obeying any parking bans that are in effect.

In Northampton, the blue light blinking at intersections is there to remind residents to move their cars off of city streets to make it easier for plows to get through.

There are several places for you to move your car, including a parking garage in the downtown area.

If you don't move your car, it will get towed, according to the DPW.

To find out if your city or town has a parking ban, you can use our app.

