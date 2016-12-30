Snow showers possible this evening. Sunshine returns for the first day of 2017

Some snow showers are possible this evening, which could make for some slippery roads tonight. Sunshine returns for the first day of 2017.

Scattered snow showers move in New Year's Eve as a cold front moves through. Minor accumulation of a coating are possible in the lower valley with 1-2" possible in the higher elevations and along the northern Mass border. Remember, roads may become slick, so travel with extra caution. If you are headed east toward Boston, some rain showers are possible.

High pressure will take over for New Year's Day, bringing sunshine and seasonable temps. This high will move east through Monday, allowing for colder temps in the teens Monday morning and highs in the mid 30s Monday afternoon. Cold air will get stuck across our area Monday evening and as warm, moist air rides over the cold, a period of freezing rain may develop. Some significant icing may occur before midnight-a system to watch.

By Tuesday the precipitation will turn to rain as the milder air takes over. Highs on Tuesday will rise into the lower 40s in many locations.

