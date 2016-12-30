Chicopee mayor appoints new fire chief

Chicopee mayor Richard J. Kos announced on Friday that he will appoint a new fire chief to the city's fire department.

Provisional Fire Chief Dean Desmarias will be formally sworn into the department during a ceremony that will take place at Chicopee City Hall on January 5.

In order to be considered for the position, Chief Desmarias underwent an interview process that meets Civil Service rules and regulations.

Chief Desmarias has served the Chicopee Fire Department since 1987, and belongs to a number of fire protection associations.

"He is well respected within the Department and has the experience necessary to lead it going forward. I look forward to continuing to work with him now that his appointment is official," said Mayor Kos.

