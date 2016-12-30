Springfield mayor plans to take action against fire commissioner's decision

Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno is taking issue with the fire commissioner's decision to not discipline the deputy fire chief for failing to move to the city.

Commissioner Joseph Conant informed the mayor on Friday that he finds no just cause for discipline.

Mayor Sarno said in a statement to Western Mass News that he does not agree with the decision, and is planning to pursue legal options that will include disciplinary action against the fire commissioner.

The mayor said he believes Deputy Glenn Guyer's promotion was conditional upon his moving into the city within one year, as required by the city ordinance.

