Residents in Greenfield were busy clearing snow

Slick roads and sloppy sidewalks were being cleaned up on Friday after mother nature decided to drop a wintry mix across western Massachusetts on Thursday.

Homeowners were left shoveling out of the heavy combination of snow and ice. Franklin county was certainly hit hard by the storm.

"It was beautiful last night, just gorgeous," said Tina Browne of Greenfield.



If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, your frosty scene arrived just a few days late.



"I sat by the fire and read a great book. It was wonderful," said Browne.



The downside to a winter wonderland is the shoveling and snow blowing that comes after.



"We've had over a foot so far this year, and with my narrow driveway, I don't have a lot of places to put it. It begins to build up. And it becomes a real problem," said Greg Williams of Greenfield.



The back-breaking job of digging out from the piles of snow is no picnic.



"Thank god for the snow blower because without that I'd be hurting," Browne noted.



Some folks might feel a twinge of regret over delaying the cleaning up.



"I was going to shovel last night but I was just too tired," said Williams.



Bone-chilling temperatures set in as the snow dissipated.



"I've lived here for about 35 years so pretty much every year is the same. And you know you just deal with it," Williams noted.



This snow storm left everyone that has a driveway or a sidewalk to clear to chip away at the frosty freeze.



"Last year we hardly had any snow, so it was an easy year, I'm hoping we really won't have to pay for this year," said Williams.



In Greenfield residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear the sidewalks in front of their homes.

