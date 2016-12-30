Free cab rides are being offered in Springfield on New Years Eve

In preparations for New Years eve celebrations, one local company in western Massachusetts is make sure everyone gets home safe this holiday.

Free cab rides are available for those who have been drinking in Springfield.

All you need is your cell phone, and you could get home safely from your New Years celebrations.

The program is called Free Cab Ride Home.

It's more than 10 years old and was created to reduce incidents of drinking and driving.

The service provides rides home to those who have been drinking on a 'no questions asked' basis.

Thousands of people have gotten home safely since the beginning of the program.

State police said there will be officers out this weekend looking for the signs of drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.



"This Saturday night many people will be out celebrating the new year. Many will be drinking alcohol, please make the smart choice and do not get behind the wheel afterward," said Colonel Richard McKeon.



He offers some other ways you can avoid drinking and driving.

If this free cab service, or one like it, is not available in your area, have a designated sober driver or stay where you are for the night if that's possible.

Free cab rides through this service are available in other areas throughout the region including upstate New York and Burlington Vermont.

To get a free ride home all you have to do is dial 1-800-LAW-1010.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

