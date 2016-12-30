Parents and children in western MA were out to enjoy the snow

After all the shoveling is done and the snow settles, kids flock to their yards and local parks to have some fun in the snow.

Many are on vacation from school and enjoying their last weekend off of 2016.



On Friday kids all throughout western Massachusetts woke up to a winter wonderland.he perfect storm to get out and have some fun.



But first, they had some shoveling to do, all in a day's work for 8-year-old Jacob Maynard.



"I shoveled next to my mom's car. I had to get rid of the ice, so he can get out, and I had to do the sidewalk," said Maynard.



After his daily duties were completed, it was time for Jacob to grab a sled, find a hill, and test his luck on the wintry slopes.

Jacob uses his side yard to go sledding, and it won't be the only thing on the list today; him and his brother Adam will be doing some snow building.



"We sometimes do snowball wars, and I make big snow balls to lean them against each other for a base," said Maynard.



Kids know it best to make some snow angels and a snowman, and even a neat snow fort.



"My son's friend is coming over, where they will probably dig into the snow mountain over there, making some caves, maybe some snowmen," said Jennifer Dorval of Greenfield.

No matter how old you are, playing in the snow in New England is always a great time.



Many others took a leap of faith down a steep hill at Beacon field, even parents joined in too.



"If you're sitting in front of the TV all the time which a lot of kids are, they are not used to exercising, they are have a great time, and they will keep it going hopefully as they get older," said Phillip Lewis-Luton.



Phillip is visiting from England for the holidays, even he decided to try out sledding for the very first time.



"My wife always told me about sledding, so I thought I would try it this year, nearly killed myself a few times, but taking the kids down as well, we're trying it out," Phillip noted.



Playful parents are a friendly reminder, that it's always good to take time out of your busy work week to get some exercise.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.