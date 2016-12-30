Officials in Northampton prepare for their First Night celebration



As New Year's eve approaches, everyone's hoping any snow and bitterly cold temperatures will hold off even if it's just for a few hours.

In Northampton, months of preparation will culminate with the First Night celebration, which includes a city-wide effort to keep everyone safe.

But while everyone will have their eyes on the ball raising atop the hotel Northampton, police and security teams will have their eyes on the crowd, to make sure first night goes off without a hitch.

"Northampton has that New Year's Eve big-city feel to it. Even though it's a little town," said Eric Bennett of Northampton.



First Night in Northampton brings thousands of people from all ages to downtown on New Year's Eve.

With the added excitement comes added security concerns for police and city leaders.



"We're taking some extra precautions because this is a big public gathering so we are mindful of that," said Northampton mayor David Narkewicz.



He said the safety campaign will be a coordinated effort, which will even require getting some help from state agencies.



"Every year for the past several year, we'll be working with MEMA utilizing their command center, which is a mobile command center which allows us to have even more communication and resources downtown," said mayor Narkewicz.



The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said that mobile command post will be set up from 4 p.m. on Saturday into the early morning on Sunday, allowing law enforcement to better coordinate.

Northampton police said there will be plenty of extra officers staffed for Saturday night.

A meeting was held this week to secure law enforcement's plan to cover the crowds of revelers.

Many like Eric Bennett, who lives right in the heart of downtown, said they trust the police to keep everyone safe.



"I've done New Years Eve at Times Square in NYC so I'm not so concerned about the security in Northampton," said Bennett.

Hard work from police will ensure that everyone can focus on some First Night fun.

A lot of residents in Northampton said it's not the amount of security, but the cold that's their biggest concern.

Mayor Narkewicz wants to remind everyone that parking is free in downtown Northampton on Saturday, and you should be sure to get there early as the event is planned to start at 12 p.m.

