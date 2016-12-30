State police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend

State police are gearing up to catch anyone driving under the influence of either alcohol, or marijuana this holiday weekend.

They're encouraging people to get home safely after their New Year's Eve celebrations.

And, since marijuana is now legalized, they're reminding drivers that OUI's aren't just about alcohol.

The Massachusetts DOT wants to remind people that there are options of ways to make it home safe.

If there is public transportation available in your area, DOT officials said that you should take advantage of it.

Free cab services are going to be available in Springfield.

Free coffee will be service at all service plazas Saturday night, as well, along with roadway construction being shutdown as well to make it easier for drivers to return home safely.

State police will have officers out on the roads looking for impaired drivers.



"With the passage of the law regulating certain amounts of marijuana recently it is important for the public to remember that the new law does not make it legal to drive under the effect and influence of marijuana. That remains illegal and frankly is just plain stupid," said Colonel Richard McKeon.



He recommends that you should have a plan in place before you head out Saturday night.

Have a designated sober driver or stay where you are at the end of the night, if that's possible.

