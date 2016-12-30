Pittsfield graffiti vandal gets jail time

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Pittsfield man authorities say spray-painted the letter "G'' on about 100 properties around the city has been sentenced to three months in jail.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 39-year-old George O'Neil was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to nine counts of vandalism.

Even though there were only nine formal complaints made to authorities, prosecutors say he vandalized about 100 properties, including one new building.

The letter "G'' appeared in several different colors.

Police estimate the acts occurred between Sept. 1 and Oct. 20. He was apprehended last month.

O'Neil's attorney says her client has taken responsibility for what he called "a very stupid act."

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

