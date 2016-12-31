Crews battle fire at a former railroad salvage building in Turners Falls

Turners Falls firefighters are working to battle a fire at a former railroad salvage building on Power Street.

Firefighters received the call of a reported fire at 1:37 a.m. and remain at the scene as of 5:44 a.m.

The Turners Falls Fire Department said they are investigating the cause of the fire. It is unknown at this time if anyone was hurt.

Western Mass News will give you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.