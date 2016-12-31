Water main break closed off section of Westfield Rd. in Holyoke

A section of Westfield Rd. in Holyoke was closed on Friday night as crews worked to fix a serious water main break.

Lt. Cournoyer of the Holyoke Police Department said the area of Westfield Rd. from Homestead Ave. and Memorial Dr. had been flooded and water froze over onto sections of the road.

The town's Department of Public Works had crews on scene to sand the road and assess the damage of the water main.

Lt. Cournoyer said police on scene have opened one lane to traffic as of Saturday morning.

No information on how many homes or businesses are effect was available.

Western Mass News will have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

