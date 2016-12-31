A list of New Year's Eve activities in western MA

(Image Courtesy: MGN Online)
New Year's Eve is a fun time to go out and celebrate with friends and family.
Here's a list of activities by towns throughout western Massachusetts you can do to kickoff the New Year:
SPRINGFIELD
- Bright Night's New Year's Eve Festivities event will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Forest Park where kids can enjoy free ride tickets as well as New Years hats and noisemakers! The last day for Bright Nights is January 1.
EASTHAMPTON
- DJ Pulaski Club on 79 Maple Street is having a New Year's Eve party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music and food!
HOLYOKE
- First Night Jr. will be held at the Children's Museum at Holyoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to jump start the new year with family-friendly activities. For $8 per person, you'll receive unlimited rides on the Merry-Go-Round, watch magic shows, face painting, and more!
- The Holyoke mall will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HADLEY
- The Quarters located on 8 Railroad Street, is having a So Long 2016! event for all ages from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. For $5 you will receive an all-you-can play wristband to beat you highest scores on games all night long!
- Hampshire mall will be open on Saturday from 9:30 to 5 p.m.
NORTHAMPTON
- Join the city's 12 hour family-friendly festival culminating in a traditional ball-raising from the roof of the Hotel Northampton