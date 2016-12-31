A list of New Year's Eve activities in western MA

New Year's Eve is a fun time to go out and celebrate with friends and family.

Here's a list of activities by towns throughout western Massachusetts you can do to kickoff the New Year:

SPRINGFIELD

Bright Night's New Year's Eve Festivities event will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Forest Park where kids can enjoy free ride tickets as well as New Years hats and noisemakers! The last day for Bright Nights is January 1.

EASTHAMPTON

DJ Pulaski Club on 79 Maple Street is having a New Year's Eve party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music and food!

HOLYOKE

First Night Jr. will be held at the Children's Museum at Holyoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to jump start the new year with family-friendly activities. For $8 per person, you'll receive unlimited rides on the Merry-Go-Round, watch magic shows, face painting, and more!

The Holyoke mall will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HADLEY

The Quarters located on 8 Railroad Street, is having a So Long 2016! event for all ages from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. For $5 you will receive an all-you-can play wristband to beat you highest scores on games all night long!

Hampshire mall will be open on Saturday from 9:30 to 5 p.m.

NORTHAMPTON