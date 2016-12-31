Hundreds of kids ring in the new year at Children's Museum at Holyoke

Saturday marked New Years Eve and many of us are staying up past midnight for the countdown into the new year.

However, for the little ones, they’ll be off to bed way before then.

Today’s 20th annual “First Night Junior” event in Holyoke allowed kids to join in on the fun!

At the Children’s Museum at Holyoke, hundreds gathered to ring in 2017 ahead of schedule.

"It's really nice, touch some animals and been on the carousel a few times," said Chelsea Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has a daughter that’s almost two years old. She said that this event is perfect for families who want to spend the holiday with their kids who have to sleep before midnight.

"We actually never been to the children’s museum before so we thought it would be good to see what its all about," said Rodriguez.

The $8 ticket allowed guests to have unlimited rides on the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, watch the New York style ball drop, and face painting.

"Kids don’t have to stay up till midnight and there's a great family program here," said Diane West, the operations manager.

And we all know being surrounded by loved ones and great company is the best way to start the new year on the right foot.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.