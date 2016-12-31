Ringing in the new year at First Night in Northampton

"First Night" is a tradition many people look forward to each year.

Downtown Northampton is bustling with folks ready to celebrate a new year.

Friends and families can enjoy entertainment, food and fun.

"I like going to all the shows," said Abby Wells.

Guests can pop through more than twenty different venues to get in on the action.

"It's just something to do, there's a lot of people here. there's places to go, we usually go to the shows, and it's nice to go into the stores there's a lot of things going on," said Ethan Wells.

To access the full array of festivities, you must purchase a button at one of the select locations downtown.

For more information, you can go on their website.

