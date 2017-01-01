Two dead following apartment fire in Holyoke

Two people are dead and another missing after a fire tears through a five-story apartment building in Holyoke.

Firefighters rushed to the North East Street building located just before 9 a.m. Sunday, and spent the remainder of the day putting out hot spots and searching for missing residents.

Holyoke Police tell Western Mass News a second body has been found early Monday morning.

"When our crews arrived on scene they found heavy fire showing from the building," said Holyoke Fire Captain Anthony Cerruti.

Lt. McCoy of the Holyoke Police Department said some residents were able to escape safely on their own, and some had to be rescued by firefighters.

"There were some people hanging out of the windows who were rescued by the fire fighters on scene," said Cerruti.

Ricardo Quinones of Holyoke added, "I was looking in the window of the lady's jumping from the fourth floor.I can't believe it, man I'm telling you. I still got it here in my mind, it's terrible."

The building housed about 25 families, all of which have been displaced.

"It was horrible," said neighbor Christian Agron.

Several people were also injured as the fire consumed their homes. One firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Captain Cerruti told Western Mass News that two people remain unaccounted for. He said there is uncertainty of whether or not those people simply weren't home this morning, or if they were unable to make it out alive.

"Crews did an interior attack on the fire to see what they could do to save people and evacuate them but they were pushed out," said Cerruti.

The reason for what caused the fire remains unknown. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office have been called to the scene.

Residents and firefighters were given shelter at the Kelly school.

The Salvation Army of Holyoke says it will also open its doors to fire victims starting at 10 a.m. Monday morning, where they will be provided with food.

Firefighters were forced to demolish one side of the building onto a neighboring home.

"It was a necessary thing to make the building next door safe," said Anthony Witman.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There has been a GoFundMe page set-up. CLICK HERE for that info.

Western Mass News will keep you updated with the latest information on-air and online.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.